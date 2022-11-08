Reference exchange rate down 2 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,688 VND/USD on November 8, down 2 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of /-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,872 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,504 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks slightly decreased.
At 8:30am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 24,592 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,872 VND/USD, both down 2 VND from November 8.
Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 24,604 VND/USD (buying) and the selling rate at 24,874 VND/USD (selling)./.