Business Vietnam-Cambodia trade maintains positive growth Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Cambodia from November 8-9 and his attendance at the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related Summits from November 10-13 are expected to help boost bilateral trade cooperation which has reported positive growth over the recent past.

Business Green practices recommended to secure sustainable garment export to Canada An official has advised businesses to adopt green practices to secure sustainable growth in textile and garment export to Canada, where Vietnam ranks second among the exporters of such products.

Business Vietnamese bank gets 150 million USD loan from IFC The Vietnam International Bank (VIB) has just completed the procedures for the disbursement of a 150 million USD loan from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group.

Business Vietnam likely to enjoy 10 billion USD trade surplus in 2022 Vietnam is on track to see a trade surplus of 10 billion USD this year despite enduring global market uncertainties and fluctuations, according to a report by the Ministry of Trade and Industry.