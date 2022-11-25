Reference exchange rate down 2 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,669 VND/USD on November 25, down 2 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,853 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,485 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks slightly decreased.
At 8:40am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 24,624 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,854 VND/USD, both down 1 VND from the end of November 24.
Meanwhile, BIDV cut both rates by 2 VND to 23,652 VND/USD (buying) and 24,852 VND/USD (selling)./.