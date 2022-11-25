Business 2022 – successful year for farm produce exports The Plant Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on November 24 announced the completion of opening the Japanese market for longan, the Chinese for sweet potato, and that of New Zealand for lime and grapefruit of Vietnam.

Business Vietnam export promotion forum to be organised in HCM City A forum promoting Vietnam’s green exports will be held in Ho Chi Minh City on November 28 as part of the Green Economy Forum & Exhibition 2022 (GEFE) by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham).

Business Vietmam, South Africa look to beef up trade ties The Vietnam – South African joint committee on trade cooperation convened its fifth meeting in Johannesburg on November 24 to seek ways to foster bilateral economic and trade partnerships.

Business First lot of Tan Lac red-flesh grapefruit exported to UK The first lot of 5,400 Tan Lac red-flesh grapefruits of the northern mountainous province of Hoa Binh was exported to the United Kingdom on November 24.