Business Enterprises expect policies to unlock credit flow Enterprises are hoping for more policies to help them overcome financial difficulties, maintain operations and to take advantage of post-pandemic recovery opportunities.

Business Vietnam named among leading sources of seafood supply for US In the first nine months of 2022, Vietnam was the third largest seafood supplier for the US in terms of volume and the 5th largest in value, data from the US National Marine Fisheries Service showed.

Business Firms urged to promote ESG for their sustainable development The adoption of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations in private investments is evolving from a risk management practice to a driver of innovation and new opportunities that create long-term value for business and society.