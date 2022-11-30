Reference exchange rate down 2 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,665 VND/USD on November 30, unchanged from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,849 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,481 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks saw fluctuations.
At 8:30am, Vietcombank raised both rates by 10 VND to 24,580 VND/USD (buying) and 24,850 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,608 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,848 VND/USD, both down 2 VND from the previous day./.