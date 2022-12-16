Reference exchange rate down 2 VND
At an office of Vietcombank - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,650 VND/USD on December 16, down 2 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,832 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,467 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks rose.
At 8:37 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,385 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,665 VND/USD, both up 25 VND from the end of December 15.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank raised both rates by 50 VND to 23,370 VND/USD (buying) and 23,680 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from December 12 - 16, the daily reference exchange rate followed a downward trend, ending the week down 5 VND./.