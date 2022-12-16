Business Measures sought to facilitate customs clearance at Vietnam-China border gates Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh and Executive Vice Chairwoman of People's Government of China’s Guangxi Cai Lixin recently discussed measures to facilitate customs clearance of goods via border gates of the two countries.

Business Construction starts for biomass power plant using rice husk fuel in Hau Giang Hau Giang Bioenergy Joint Stock Company (HBE) held a groundbreaking ceremony for a biomass power plant using rice husk as fuel with a total investment of 875 billion VND (36.5 million USD) in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang on December 15.

Business PM attends Vietnam-Belgium Business Forum in Brussels Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a Vietnam-Belgium Business Forum in Brussels on December 15 (local time), within the framework of his official visit to the European country.