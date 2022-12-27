Business Banks requested to cut rates to support economic recovery Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Nguyen Thi Hong has directed banks to continually reduce input costs with an aim to cut loan interest rates.

Business E-commerce tax collection still "modest" Tax revenue from e-commerce activities has increased gradually over the years, but is still modest compared to the actual development of this activity.

Business Vietnam, Czech Republic see benefits from stronger economic cooperation Vietnam and the Czech Republic have complementary economic structures, so both sides will benefit from stronger bilateral cooperation, said Vietnamese Trade Counselor in the European nation Nguyen Thi Hong Thuy.

Business Consumers tighten wallets, retail industry faces difficulties The consumer outlook report from VNDirect Securities Corporation shows that the pent-up consumption trend during the pandemic is gradually decreasing in the context of rising interest rates and a weakening Vietnamese dong making consumers tighten their purse strings.