Reference exchange rate down 2 VND
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,624 VND/USD on December 27, down 2 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,805 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,442 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks increased.
Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged, listing at 23,430 VND/USD (buying) and 23,780 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,465 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,745 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from the end of December 26./.