Reference exchange rate down 2 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,606 VND/USD on February 3, down 2 VND from the previous day.
The State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate at 23,606 VND/USD on February 3. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,786 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,487 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks continued the declining trend.
Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,250 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,620 VND/USD, unchanged from February 2.
Meanwhile, BIDV reduced both rates by 5 VND to 23,295 VND/USD (buying) and 23,595 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from January 30 to February 3, the daily reference exchange rate fluctuated variably, ending the week down 5 VND/.