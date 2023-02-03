Business Export target set at 393-394 billion USD in 2023: Ministry The Ministry of Industry and Trade plans to set a target of 6% growth in export value this year, considering unpredictable factors that can affect import-export, according to Deputy Minister Do Thang Hai.

Business US initiates anti-dumping investigation on Vietnam’s gas-powered pressure washers The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the commencement of an antidumping and countervailing duty investigation on the import of gas-powered pressure washers from Vietnam, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Vietjet reports over 900 billion VND in profit in Q4/2022 Vietjet Air saw an impressive recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic as it recorded a year-on-year rise of 175% in net revenue to 7.35 trillion VND (313.4 million USD), and earned profit of 902 billion VND in the last quarter of 2022.