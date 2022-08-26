Reference exchange rate down 22 VND on August 26
The daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar is set at 23,212 VND/USD on August 26. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,212 VND/USD on August 26, down 22 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,908 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,515 VND/USD.
On the contrary, the opening-hour rates at many commercial banks rose.
At 8:30 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,285 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,565 VND/USD, both up 5 VND from the end of August 25.
Vietcombank raised both rates by 10 VND to 23,260 VND/USD (buying) and 23,570 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from August 22-26, the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar generally followed an upward trend except for August 24 and 26. It ended the week down 10 VND./.