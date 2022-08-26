Business Vietnam attends Italy’s 11th World Chili Pepper Trade Fair Vietnam is among exhibitors at the 11th edition of the World Chili Pepper Trade Fair (Fiera Campionaria Mondiale del Peperoncino) in the city of Rieti, central Italy from August 24 – 28, introducing not only its best chili pepper products but also other spices, such as pepper, tea, coffee, wood ear, shiitake mushrooms and galangal.

Business 42nd ASEAN Railways CEOs’ Conference concludes in Da Nang The 42nd ASEAN Railways CEOs’ Conference wrapped up in the central city of Da Nang on August 25, according to General Director of Vietnam Railways (VNR) Dang Sy Manh.

Business Firms urged to limit risks in foreign trade The trend of international economic integration has been opening up many trade opportunities for the Vietnamese business community. However, there are also many scams that cause local firms to suffer heavy losses.