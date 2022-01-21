Reference exchange rate down 23 VND on January 21
The State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,077 VND/USD on January 21 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,077 VND/USD on January 21, down 23 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,769 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,384 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks dropped.
At 8:30 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 22,500 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,780 VND/USD, both down 30 VND from January 20.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 22,470 VND/USD (buying) and 22,780 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from January 17-21, the daily reference exchange rate followed an upward trend on the first three days then turned around to drop on the last two days. It ended the week 8 VND lower than the rate on Monday./.