Reference exchange rate down 25 VND on March 18
State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,142 VND/USD on March 18 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,142 VND/USD on March 18, down 25 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,837 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,447 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks continued on the downward trend.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,700 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,010 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from March 17.
BIDV also reduced both rates by 5 VND to 22,735 VND/USD (buying) and 23,015 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from March 17-18, the reference exchange rate followed an upward trend on the first three days but then turned around to drop on the last two days. It ended the week down 36 VND./.