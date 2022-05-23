Reference exchange rate down 28 VND at week’s beginning
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,117 VND/USD on May 23, down 28 VND from the last working day of the previous week (May 20).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,810 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,423 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at some commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank added 5 VND to both rates, listing at 23,005 VND/USD (buying) and 23,315 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, BIDV cut both rates by 5 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,030 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,310 VND/USD./.