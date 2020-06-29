Reference exchange rate down 3 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,229 VND per USD on June 29, down 3 VND from the last working of previous week (June 26).
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,229 VND per USD on June 29, down 3 VND from the last working of previous week (June 26).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,925 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,532 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,090 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,300 VND/USD, both unchanged from June 26.
Techcombank also kept both rates unchanged at 23,103 VND/USD (buying), and 23,303 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, BIDV added 5 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,120 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,300 VND/USD.
During the week from June 22 to 26, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted up on Monday, stayed unchanged on the following day and went down on the last three days. It ended the week 9 VND lower than on Monday.
The rates listed at commercial banks fluctuated but also ended the week lower than on Monday./.
