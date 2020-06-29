Business AEON promotes consumption of Vietnamese agricultural products The first batch of fresh Vietnamese lychees exported to Japan was sold in AEON's store system, including 250 AEON General Merchandise Stores and Supermarkets and AEON Style stores in Japan.

Business Bamboo Airways affirms no employment of Pakistani pilots Budget carrier Bamboo Airways on June 28 affirmed that it is not currently employing any Pakistani pilots or those using licenses granted by Pakistan.

Business Tan Son Nhat airport’s runway to be closed for maintenance The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has decided to close a runway and some taxiways at Ho Chi Minh City-based Tan Son Nhat International Airport for maintenance and upgrade starting from July 1.

Business HCM City’s housing industry faces difficulties The property industry in Ho Chi Minh City, and in fact the country in general, faces several problems that need urgent solutions, especially with regard to legal provisions.