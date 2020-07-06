Reference exchange rate down 3 VND at week’s beginning hinh anh 1Transaction at Techcombank (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, July 6 (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,227 VND per USD on July 6, down 3 VND from the last working day of previous week (July 3).

With the current trading band of  +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,924 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,530 VND/USD.

 The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.

At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,090 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,290 VND/USD, unchanged from July 3.

 BIDV also maintained its rates at 23,110 VND/USD (buying) and 23,290 VND/USD (selling).

Meanwhile, Techcombank cut both rates by 1 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,096 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,296 VND/USD.

During the week from June 29 to July 3, the daily reference exchange rate fluctuated variable but ended the week up just 1 VND.

On the contrary, the rates listed at commercial banks ended the week lower than those rates on Monday./.
VNA