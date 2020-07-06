Business Domestic property market facing uncertainty: Insiders The domestic real estate market is hoped to have growth in the fourth quarter of this year and before the Lunar New Year 2021 if, by this year-end, the domestic economy is restored to levels from before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to insiders.

Business Young farmer makes fortune with grapes Starting up businesses has become a trend among youngsters. They are mostly known in the form of technology and innovation. But how about agricultural start-ups? Let’s visit a guy in Bac Giang province in the following report to know more.

World Thailand’s Gulf Energy Development PLC buys two wind power farms in Vietnam The Gulf Energy Development PLC of Thailand has announced the purchase of two wind power farms worth about 200 million USD in Vietnam, in order to take advantage of low interest rates as it seeks projects with a quick return on investment.

Business Three IPs in Hung Yen province added to national planning Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved adding three industrial parks (IPs) with a total area of 567 hectares in the northern province of Hung Yen to the national IP development planning.