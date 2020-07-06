Reference exchange rate down 3 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,227 VND per USD on July 6, down 3 VND from the last working day of previous week (July 3).
Transaction at Techcombank (Photo: VNA)
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,924 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,530 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,090 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,290 VND/USD, unchanged from July 3.
BIDV also maintained its rates at 23,110 VND/USD (buying) and 23,290 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, Techcombank cut both rates by 1 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,096 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,296 VND/USD.
During the week from June 29 to July 3, the daily reference exchange rate fluctuated variable but ended the week up just 1 VND.
On the contrary, the rates listed at commercial banks ended the week lower than those rates on Monday./.