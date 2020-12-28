Reference exchange rate down 3 VND at week’s beginning hinh anh 1The State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate at 23,149 VND per USD on December 28. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,149 VND per USD on December 28, down 3 VND from the last working day of previous week (December 25).

With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,843 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,455 VND/USD.

 The opening hour rates at some commercial banks were down slightly.

At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,010 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,220 VND/USD, unchanged from December 25.

 BIDV cut 5 VND from both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,035 VND/USD (buying) and 23,215 VND/USD (selling).

 Meanwhile, the rates at Techcombank were adjusted down 3 VND to 23,015 VND/USD (buying) and 23,215 VND/USD (selling).

During the week from December 21-25, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted up on the first three day but down on the last two, ending the week 3 VND higher than the rate on Monday.

The rates listed at commercial banks saw little changes throughout the week./.
VNA