Reference exchange rate down 3 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,102 VND/USD on June 27, down 3 VND from the last working day in previous week (June 24).
The daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar was set at 23,102 VND/USD on June 27. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,102 VND/USD on June 27, down 3 VND from the last working day in previous week (June 24).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,795 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,408 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at some commercial banks also showed a declining trend.
At 8:28 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,110 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,390 VND/USD, both down 5 VND from June 24.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 23,080 VND/USD (buying) and 23,390 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from June 20-24, the daily reference exchange rate mostly followed an upward trend except for on Tuesday. It ended the week up 13 VND from Monday./.