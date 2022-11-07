Reference exchange rate down 3 VND at week’s beginning
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,690 VND/USD on November 7, down 3 VND from the last working day of the previous week (November 4).
With the current trading band of +/-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,874 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,506 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks slightly decreased.
At 8:30am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 24,594 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,874 VND/USD, both down 3 VND from the end of November 4.
Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 24,567 VND/USD (buying) and the selling rate at 24,877 VND/USD (selling)./.