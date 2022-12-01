Business Fishery exports exceed 10 billion USD in 11 months Fishery exports reeled in 10.14 billion USD as of November this year, up 27% annually, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Plenty of space for growth in Vietnam’s consumer market Vietnam’s consumer market has substantial potential to grow and the country has shown a great deal of resilience post-pandemic, according to Mr Corey To, an economist from the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (China).

Business Eleven-month CPI increases 3.02% year on year The consumer price index posted year-on-year growth of 3.02% in the first eleven months of this year while core inflation rose 2.38%, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Bac Giang takes action to develop digital economy Bac Giang province is accelerating the implementation of digital transformation, with a focus on developing the digital economy.