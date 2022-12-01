Reference exchange rate down 3 VND on December 1
Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,662 VND/USD on December 1, down 3 VND from the previous.
With the current trading band of +/-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,845 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,475 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:35am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,510 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,790 VND/USD, both unchanged from the end of November 30.
Vietcombank also kept both rate unchanged at 24,490 VND/USD (buying) and 24,800 VND/USD (selling)./.