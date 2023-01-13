Reference exchange rate down 3 VND on January 13
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,602 VND/USD on January 13, down 3 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,602 VND/USD on January 13, down 3 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,782 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,421 VND/USD.
At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates stayed stable.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,260 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,610 VND/USD, both unchanged from the end of January 12.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 23,300 VND/USD (buying) and 23,600 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from January 9-13, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted down at the beginning but then turned around to rise on Wednesday and Thursday before declined again on the last day. It ended the week down 3 VND./.