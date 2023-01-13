Business Binh Duong: VSIP III to be developed into green, smart industrial park Chairman of the People’s Committee of the southern province of Binh Duong Duong Vo Van Minh had a working session with CEO of Semncorp Development of Singapore Kelvin Teo on January 12 to discuss the firm’s investment in Vietnam – Singapore industrial park projects in the locality.

Business RoK construction firms interested in Vietnamese market With the domestic housing market entering a period of stagnation, many construction companies of the Republic of Korea (RoK) have amended their business strategies, in which many choose Vietnam as their destination, the RoK’s Newdaily newspaper reported.

Business Infographic First batch of Cao Phong oranges shipped to UK The People’s Committee of Cao Phong district in the northern province of Hoa Binh, the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the RYB Joint Stock Company, and the Cao Phong Co. Ltd., held a recent ceremony to mark the first shipment of seven tonnes of Cao Phong oranges to the UK.

Business HCM City welcomes investors from Hong Kong: Official Ho Chi Minh City always welcomes and creates optimal conditions for investors from Hong Kong (China) to operate in the city, stated Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai while receiving Jonathan Choi, Chairman of the Hong Kong-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce on January 12.