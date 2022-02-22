Business Binh Phuoc advantageous to attract Japanese firms: Consul General Consul General of Japan in Ho Chi Minh City Watanabe Nobuhiro paid a working visit to the southern province of Binh Phuoc on February 21.

Business Customs clearance at northern border gates faces difficulties There are only nine border gates and crossings along the Vietnam-China land border operating after the Lunar New Year festival, causing difficulties for customs clearance for goods, the General Department of Vietnam Customs said.

Business Enterprises to declare on digital border gate platform All import-export enterprises and customs agents are required to declare information online on the digital border gate platform before arriving at the Huu Nghi and Tan Thanh international border gates.