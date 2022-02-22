Reference exchange rate down 3 VND
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,130 VND/USD on February 22, up 3 VND from the rate on the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the floor rate applicable to commercial banks is 23,823 VND/USD and the ceiling rate 22,436 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks saw fluctuations.
At 8:35 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,630 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,940 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from February 21.
Meanwhile, BIDV cut both rates by 20 VND, listing the buying rate at 22,660 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,940 VND/USD./.