Reference exchange rate down 3 VND
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,683 VND/USD on November 11, down 3 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,867 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,499 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks slightly decreased.
At 8:30am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 24,717 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,867 VND/USD, both down 3 VND from the end of November 10.
Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 24,690 VND/USD (buying) and the selling rate at 24,870 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from November 7-11, the reference exchange rate generally followed a downward trend. It ended the week down 7 VND./.