Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 10 signed an official dispatch requiring all ministries, sectors and localities to speed up the disbursement of public investment in the remaining months of 2022 and the first months of the following year.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered the Ministry of Health to find solutions to the shortages of drugs and medical supplies that have been plaguing the sector recently at a meeting with 63 provinces and cities.

A report on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP)'s impacts on the shaping of supply chains in Vietnam was released by the National Centre for Socio-Economic Information and Forecast (NCIF) and Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung Vietnam on November 10.

Germany's die Welt newspaper has run an article hailing policies that Vietnam has applied over the years, describing them as the reason making the Southeast Asian country a dynamic and attractive destination for foreign investors.