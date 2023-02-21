Reference exchange rate down 3 VND
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,643 VND/USD on February 21, down 3 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,825 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,460 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:15 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,590 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,890 VND/USD, both unchanged from the end of February 20.
Similarly, Vietcombank also kept both rates unchanged at 23,530 VND/USD (buying) and 23,900 VND/USD (selling)./.