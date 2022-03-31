Reference exchange rate down 35 VND hinh anh 1The State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,100 VND/USD on March 31 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,100 VND/USD on March 31, down 35 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of  +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,795 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,395 VND/USD.

The opening-hour rates at commercial banks showed a declining trend.

At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,690 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,000 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from the closing-hour rates on March 30.

BIDV also cut both rates by 15 VND to 22,715 VND/USD (buying) and 22,995 VND/USD (selling)./.
VNA