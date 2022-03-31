Reference exchange rate down 35 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,100 VND/USD on March 31, down 35 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,795 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,395 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks showed a declining trend.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,690 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,000 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from the closing-hour rates on March 30.
BIDV also cut both rates by 15 VND to 22,715 VND/USD (buying) and 22,995 VND/USD (selling)./.