Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,054 VND per USD on June 10, down 4 VND from the last working day of previous week (June 7).With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,745 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,363 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw mixed fluctuations from June 7.At 8:25am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,340 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,460 VND/USD, unchanged from the same time on June 7.BIDV added 20 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,340 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,460 VND/USD.Meanwhile, Techcombank maintained both rates at the same level as on June 7, at 23,320 VND/USD (buying) and 23,460 VND/USD (selling).During the week from June 3-7, the daily reference exchange rate followed the downward trend on most days except for an increase on June 6. The rate ended the week 2 VND lower than the rate on Monday.At the end of the week, the rates at most commercial banks also dropped compared to at the week’s beginning.-VNA