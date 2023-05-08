Reference exchange rate down 4 VND at week’s beginning
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,618 VND/USD on May 8, down 4 VND from the last working day of previous week (May 5).
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 24,798 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,438 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks fluctuated variably.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,260 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,630 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from the end of May 5.
Meanwhile, BIDV reduced both rates by 4 VND, listing at 23,296 VND/USD (buying) and 23,596 VND/USD (selling)./.