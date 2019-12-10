Business Vietnam’s stocks expected to head up in December After having declined for four straight weeks, the Vietnamese market may rebound in December as analysts and securities companies expect that cheaper shares will attract hungry investors amid the world’s volatility.

Business HCM City could become fintech hub: experts Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s commercial hub, has the potential to become a fintech hotspot of the country and region, according to experts.

Business HCM City to host machinery, supporting industry fairs The 2019 Vietnam International Machinery Fair and 2019 Vietnam Supporting Industry Fair will be held in Ho Chi Minh City from December 11 to 14.

Business Binh Duong province proposes new railway route Binh Duong province is studying a project to build a railway route that would extend from the province to Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai and Ba Ria-Vung Tau provinces to transport goods in the southern key economic region.