Reference exchange rate down 4 VND on December 10
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,163 VND/USD on December 10, down 4 VND from the previous day (December 9).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,858 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,468 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,090 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,240 VND/USD, unchanged from the same time on December 9.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 23,120 VND/USD (buying) and 23,240 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, Techcombank raised both rates by 1 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,089 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,229 VND/USD./.