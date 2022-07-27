Reference exchange rate down 4 VND on July 27
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,192 VND/USD on July 27, down 4 VND from the previous day.
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,192 VND/USD on July 27, down 4 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,887 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,496 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks continued to go down.
At 8:30 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,215 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,495 VND/USD, both down 5 VND from July 26.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 23,185 VND/USD (buying) and 23,495 VND/USD (selling)./.