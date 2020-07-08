Reference exchange rate down 4 VND on July 8
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,218 VND per USD on July 8, down 4 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,915 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,521 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,070 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,280 VND/USD, unchanged from July 7.
BIDV also maintained its rates at 23,100 VND/USD (buying) and 23,280 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, Techcombank cut 4 VND from the buying rate to 23,081 VND/USD and added 25 VND to the selling rate at 23,310 VND/USD./.