Business Infographic Fruit, vegetable exports bounce back Overseas shipment of fruits and vegetables rebounded in June after months of negative growth rates.

Business Domestic gold prices hit new record high Domestic gold prices kept soaring this morning to pass the historic high on July 6, reaching 50.32 million VND (2,172 USD) per tael (1.2 ounces). The prices of the yellow metal went up in the global market.

Business Vietnam posts five-month trade deficit with Israel Vietnam recorded a trade deficit of 101.4 million USD with Israel in the first five months of this year due to declines in the export of key commodities and the resumed import of items of high value.

Business Farming production needs reforms for higher export value Foreign countries tightening import regulations would affect Vietnam's exports of farming products, especially fruits, forcing the local agricultural industry to re-organise production, according to experts.