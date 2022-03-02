Reference exchange rate down 4 VND on March 2
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange for the US dollar at 23,133 VND/USD on March 2, down 4 VND from the previous day.
Hanoi (VNA) –
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,827 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,439 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks fluctuated in different directions.
At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,645 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,955 VND/USD, both up 5 VND from March 1.
Meanwhile, BIDV raised the buying rate by 10 VND to 22,675 VND/USD and reduced the selling rate by 25 VND to 22,955 VND/USD./.