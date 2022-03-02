Business Crude oil, real estate drive HCM City’s budget collection Surging crude oil prices and earnings from real estate have pushed up Ho Chi Minh City’s state budget collection by nearly 15 percent in the first two months of 2022, as compared with the corresponding time last year.

Business First freight train linking Da Nang to Europe to be launched this month The Railways of Transport and Trade Joint Stock Company (Ratraco) has announced that a new freight link between the central city of Da Nang and Europe is expected to be launched in early March.

Business Infographic Digital transformation to foster recovery post COVID-19 Digital transformation has become a trend in the wake of COVID-19 as it is a new engine driving the country’s socio-economic development and facilitating virus response and economic recovery. Digital technology has found its way into every governmental, economic and social activity.

Business 64 Vietnamese enterprises win at Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards Sixty-four business leaders and enterprises have received the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2021 for their entrepreneurial and business excellence amidst the pandemic.