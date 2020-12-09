The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,140 VND per USD on December 9, down 4 VND from the previous day.With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,834 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,446 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at most commercial banks remained stable.At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,010 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,220 VND/USD, unchanged from December 8.BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 23,040 VND/USD (buying) and 23,220 VND/USD (selling).Techcombank added 3 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,021 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,221 VND/USD./.