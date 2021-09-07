Reference exchange rate down 4 VND
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,102 VND/USD on September 7, down 4 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 23,795 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,408 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks saw a slight reduction.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,635 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,865 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from September 6.
BIDV cut both rates by 15 VND, listing at 22,660 VND/USD (buying) and 22,860 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, Vietinbank reduced both rates by 12 VND, listing at 22,638 VND/USD (buying) and 22,858 VND/USD (selling)./.