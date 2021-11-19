Business Da Nang welcomes international tourists in three phases After a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the central city of Da Nang has opened its door to international tourists under a three-phase pilot road map.

Business MobiFone becomes first Mobile Money service provider MobiFone has become the first telecoms company to provide Mobile Money services in Vietnam after receiving permission from the State Bank of Vietnam on November 18.

Business Deputy PM urges acceleration of Long Thanh airport project Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has requested Long Thanh International Airport project to be accelerated so that its first phase could be completed in January 2025.

Business Infographic Vietnamese investment abroad rises 35.1 percent in ten months Vietnam’s overseas investment totalled 646.03 million USD in the first ten months of 2021, up 35.1 percent year-on-year, data from the Ministry of Planning and Investment showed.