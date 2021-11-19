Reference exchange rate down 4 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate on November 19 at 23,112 VND/USD, down 4 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,805 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,418 VND/USD
The opening-hour rate at commercial banks saw slight increases.
At 8:25am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 22,555 VND/USD and the floor rate at 22,755 VND/USD, up 5 VND from November 18.
Vietcombank also raised both rates by 5 VND to 22,525 VND/USD (buying) and 22,755 VND/USD (selling)./.