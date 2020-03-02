Reference exchange rate down 5 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,219 VND per USD on March 2, down 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (February 28).
Transactions at Vietcombank (Photo: VNA)
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,915 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,523 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,140 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,310 VND/USD, unchanged from the same time on February 28.
BIDV continued to keep both rates unchanged, with the buying rate listed at 23,165 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,305 VND/USD.
Techcombank also maintained both rates at the same levels as on February 28, listing the buying rate at 23,150 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,310 VND/USD.
During the week from February 24-28, the daily reference exchange rate was revised up on the first two days and down on the last three days. It ended the week down 19 VND from Monday.
The rates listed at commercial banks fluctuated throughout the week, but mostly ended lower than at the beginning of the week./.