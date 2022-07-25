Reference exchange rate down 5 VND at week’s beginning
The daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar is set at 23,207 VND/USD on July 25. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,207 VND/USD on July 25, down 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (July 22).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,903 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,510 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks continued to go down.
At 8:30 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,260 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,540 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from July 22.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 23,240 VND/USD (buying) and 23,550 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from July 18-22, the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollars was adjusted up on Monday but then down on all the remaining days. It ended the week down 33 VND./.