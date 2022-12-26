Reference exchange rate down 5 VND at week’s beginning
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,626 VND/USD on December 26, down 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (December 23).
With the current trading band of +/-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,807 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,444 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks also decreased.
At 8:30 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,455 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,735 VND/USD, both down 5 VND from the end of December 23.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank cut both rates by 30 VND to 23,430 VND/USD (buying) and 23,780 VND/USD (selling)./.