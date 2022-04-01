Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on April 1
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,095 VND/USD on April 1, down 5 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,790 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,390 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks continued a declining trend.
At 8:40 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,670 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,980 VND/USD, both down 20 VND from the closing-hour rates on March 31.
BIDV also cut both rates by 20 VND, listing them at 22,697 VND/USD (buying) and 22,975 VND/USD (selling)./.