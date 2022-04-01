Business Contracts signed on projects serving import of electricity from Laos The Power Project Management Board 2 (PPMB) under Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) on March 31 signed contracts on construction and equipment supply and installation for two projects to serve the import of electricity from Laos.

Business Investors updated on HCM City’s incentives Information on investment procedures and incentives were updated to businesses and investors at a dialogue organised by the Department of Industry and Trade of Ho Chi Minh City on March 31.

Business HCM City int’l travel expo to take place in September The 16th International Travel Expo – Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC 2022) will take place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in District 7 on September 8 – 10, heard at a press conference in Hanoi on March 31.

Business Domestic stock market remains stable: official The domestic stock market has still been assessed positive despite recent adverse impacts, partially thanks to its internal factors, the head of the State Securities Commission (SSC) affirmed on March 31.