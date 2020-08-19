Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on August 19 hinh anh 1Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,204 VND per USD on August 19, down 5 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,900 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,508 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.

At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,060 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, both unchanged from the previous day.

BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, listing at 23,085 VND/USD (buying) and 23,265 VND/USD (selling)./.
VNA