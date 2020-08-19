Business Airlines offer promotions to stimulate domestic market Vietnam Airlines and Pacific Airlines are offering huge discounts on ticket prices to mark the 75th anniversary of August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

Business Techcombank appoints new CEO TheVietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) announced the appointment of Jens Lottner as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective August 18, 2020.

Business Vinh Phuc emerges as destination of choice for investors The northern province of Vinh Phuc has been a destination of choice for investors, both domestic and foreign, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Domestic airlines ask for Gov’t loan of 1.17 billion USD The Vietnam Aviation Business Association (VABA) has proposed the Government lend domestic airlines a credit package of between 25-27 trillion VND (1.08-1.17 billion USD) at a preferential interest rate for a three-four year term.