Business Teleconference seeks ways to bring Vietnamese consumer goods to China An online conference took place on July 9 to support Vietnamese businesses in exporting consumer goods to the Chinese market and seeking cooperation opportunities wiht their peers in Zhejiang province of China.

Business Conference seeks to promote Japanese investment flows into Vietnam An online conference was jointly organised in Hanoi on July 9 by the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MoPI), the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam, the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) to promote Japanese investment flows into Vietnam.

Business Shrimp exports to surge as year-end demand increase in the offing Vietnam's shrimp industry expects to increase exports this year end because of a rise in demand, according to the Vietnam Association Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).