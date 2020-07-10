Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on July 10
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,216 VND per USD on July 3, down 5 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,912 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,520 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,070 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,280 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from the same period on July 9.
BIDV also cut its respective rates by 7 VND to 23,098 VND/USD and 23,278 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Techcombank listed the buying rate at 23,081 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,310 VND/USD, unchanged from the previous day.
During the week from July 6 to 10, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted down for the first three and last days and up on Thursday. It ended the week 11 VND lower than on Monday.
The rates listed at commercial banks fluctuated but also ended the week lower than on Monday./.