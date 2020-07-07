Reference exchange rate down 5 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,222 VND per USD on July 7, down 5 VND from the previous day.
Transactions at Vietcombank (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,222 VND per USD on July 7, down 5 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,919 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,525 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks slightly decreased.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,070 VND/USD, down 20 VND, and the selling rate at 23,280 VND/USD, down 10 VND.
BIDV also cut both rates by 10 VND, at 23,100 VND/USD (buying) and 23,280 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, Techcombank listed the buying rate at 23,085 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,285 VND/USD, both down 11 VND./.