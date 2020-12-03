Reference exchange rate down 5 VND hinh anh 1Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,147 VND per USD on December 3, down 5 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of  +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,842 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,452 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at most commercial banks remained stable.

At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,020 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD, unchanged from December 2.

BIDV kept both rates unchanged at 23,050 VND/USD (buying) and 23,230 VND/USD (selling)./.
VNA