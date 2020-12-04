Sci-Tech SAV promoting digitalisation-based auditing State Audit of Vietnam (SAV) has adopted practical and effective measures to promote the application of information technology in auditing, contributing to improving the effectiveness of the task.

Business Vietnam, Belarus cooperate to support production of motor vehicles Vietnam and Belarus have reached consensus on measures to remove bottlenecks for the joint venture MAZ Asia on manufacturing and assembling trucks and specific-use vehicles in the context of complicated development of COVID-19, under their amended protocol signed in Hanoi on December 3.

Business PM urges Thai group to expand investment in Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 3 called on Siam Cement Group (SCG) of Thailand to expand its investment and business in Vietnam, thus helping to attract more big groups from Thailand and other countries to Vietnam in the time ahead.

Business AgroViet 2020 underway in Hanoi The 2020 Vietnam International Agriculture Fair (AgroViet 2020) opened in Hanoi on December 3, featuring 220 booths exhibiting agricultural products, handicrafts, and farming machinery from more than 30 cities and provinces around the country.