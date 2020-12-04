Reference exchange rate down 5 VND
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,142 VND per USD on December 4, down 5 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,837 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,447 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,020 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD, unchanged from December 3.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 23,050 VND/USD (buying) and 23,230 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from November 30 to December 4, the daily reference exchange rate followed a downward trend throughout the week. It ended the week down 13 VND from the rate at the week’s beginning.
The rates listed at most commercial banks also ended the week lower than on Monday./.