Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) –The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,194 VND per USD on March 19, down 5 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,890 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,499 VND/USD.

The rates listed by commercial banks saw slight changes.

At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,950 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,160 VND/USD, unchanged from March 18.



BIDV added 5 VND to both rates, lising the buying rate at 22,975 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,175 VND/USD (selling).



Vietinbank also raised both rates by 5 VND to 22,923 VND/USD (buying) and 23,173 VND/USD (selling).

During the week from March 15-19, the daily reference exchange rate followed an upward trend on the first two days but then turned around on the last two days. It ended the week 6 VND lower than the rate on Monday (March 15). The rates at commercial banks ended the week higher than the rates at the week’s beginning./.