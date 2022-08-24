Reference exchange rate down 5 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,232 VND/USD on August 24, down 5 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,928 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,535 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at all commercial banks increased.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,260 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,570 VND/USD, unchanged from the end of August 23.
BIDV also raised both rates by 15 VND to 23,295 VND/USD (buying) and 23,575 VND/USD (selling)./.