Business Binh Duong to support SMEs with digital transformation Thousands of small and medium-sized enterprises in Binh Duong will receive support to effect digital transformation from the province People’s Committee and Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Hanoi striving to improve Provincial Competitiveness Index The People’s Committee of Hanoi recently directed its departments and sectors to focus on improving the city’s Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI).

Business Vietnam's animal feed imports jump to 3.1 billion USD Vietnam's imports of raw materials for processing animal feed in the first seven months of this year surged to 3.1 billion USD as domestic supply only met about one-third of local demand.

Business Tourism rebound drives Vietnam’s post-pandemic economic recovery: Singaporean daily Vietnam’s tourism sector is set to witness strong growth in the next five years, with international tourism arrivals expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels in 2024, according to The Business Times of Singapore.