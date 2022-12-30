Reference exchange rate down 5 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,612 VND/USD on December 30, down 5 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,793 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,430 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks decreased.
Vietcombank reduced both rates by 20 VND, listing at 23,410 VND/USD (buying) and 23,760 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,455 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,735 VND/USD, both down 40 VND from December 29.
During the week from December 26-30, the daily reference exchange rate followed a downward trend, ending the week down 14 VND from the beginning of the week./.