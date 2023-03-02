Reference exchange rate down 5 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,638 VND/USD on March 2, down 5 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,820 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,456 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks continued to decrease.
At 8:45am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,525 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,895 VND/USD, both down 25 VND from the end of March 1.
BIDV cut both rates by 40 VND to 23,560 VND/USD (buying) and 23,860 VND/USD (selling)./.