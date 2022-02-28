Reference exchange rate down 6 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,140 VND/USD on February 28, down 6 VND from the last working day of previous week (February 25).
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,834 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,446 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks showed a declining trend.
At 8:40am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,640 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,950 VND/USD, both down 30 VND from February 25.
BIDV kept both rates unchanged at 22,700 VND/USD (buying) and 22,980 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from February 21 to 25, the reference exchange rate fluctuated variably but ended the week up 13 VND from the rate on Monday./.