Reference exchange rate down 6 VND on March 6
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,197 VND per USD on March 6, down 6 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,893 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,500 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks saw slight reductions.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,115 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,285 VND/USD, unchanged from the same time on March 5.
BIDV cut 5 VND from both rates, with the buying rate listed at 23,135 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,275 VND/USD.
Techcombank also reduced both rates by 3 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,122 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,282 VND/USD./.