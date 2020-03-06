Business Work starts on another wind power plant in Soc Trang Construction began on a wind power plant in Vinh Chau town in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang on March 5.

Business Overlapping regulations the key issue facing SOE performances Regulatory overlapping was the biggest problem at State-owned enterprises (SOEs) since they were handed over to the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises, officials have said.

Business Vietnam operates 24,300 rooftop solar power projects As many as 24,300 rooftop solar power projects with a total capacity of 465.8 MWp have been installed and put into operation by early March, according to the Electricity of Vietnam (EVN).

Business Rubber group to move listing to HoSE The Vietnam Rubber Group JSC (GVR) will move four billion of its shares listing on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM) to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE).