Reference exchange rate down 6 VND
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,117 VND per USD on January 7, down 6 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of /-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,810 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,423 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at some commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,980 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,190 VND/USD, unchanged from January 6.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged from the previous day, listing the buying rate at 23,010 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,190 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, the rates at Vietinbank were cut down by 10 VND to 22,938 VND/USD (buying) and 23,173 VND/USD (selling)./.