Business First hospital lists on HCM exchange The Thai Nguyen International Hospital has become the first hospital listing on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), with 41.5 million shares put up for sale on January 6.

Business New Vietnam-Germany partnership to save 6.3 bln kWh of electricity in 10 years The Ministry of Construction (MoC) and the German Cooperation Organisation (GIZ) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in developing the Vietnam Green Housing Programme, expected to save about 6.3 billion kWh of electricity over the next decade.

Business SeABank increases charter capital to nearly 526 mln USD The Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank) has been among 13 commercial joint stock banks in Vietnam with highest charter capital, after increasing it to 12.088 trillion VND (526 million USD) from 9.369 trillion VND.

Business Vietnamese dragon fruit needs to find new export markets: Experts In the first 11 months of this year dragon fruit exports fell by 10 percent because of the COVID-19 pandemic but still dominated Vietnamese fruit exports with shipments of more than 1 billion USD.