Business HCM City, Singapore cooperate in urban planning Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Planning-Architecture and Singapore’s Centre for Livable Cities (CLC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in developing sustainable urban planning in the city on April 26.

Business HCM City apartment market lacks new supply of affordable units High- and mid-priced apartment projects continued to lead the HCM City market in terms of new supply in the first quarter, with affordable units remaining scarce, according to real estate consulting firms.

Business Workshop discusses labour market development to boost economic restructuring Vietnam’s labour market has seen certain improvements in recent years but there remain many problems, heard a workshop in Hanoi on April 26.