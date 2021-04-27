Reference exchange rate down 6 VND
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,161 VND per USD on April 27, down 6 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,856 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,465 VND/USD.
The rates listed at major commercial banks saw decreases.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,930 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,140 VND/USD, both down 20 VND from April 26.
BIDV cut 5 VND from both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,940 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,140 VND/USD.
Vietinbank also reduced both rates by 5 VND to 22,930 VND/USD (buying) and 23,140 VND/USD (selling)./.