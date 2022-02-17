Reference exchange rate down 6 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,113 VND/USD on February 17, down 6 VND from the rate on the previous day.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,113 VND/USD on February 17, down 6 VND from the rate on the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,806 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,420 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks saw fluctuations.
At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,590 VND/USD, up 20 VND, and the selling rate at 22,900 VND/USD, down 20 VND from February 17.
Meanwhile, BIDV kept both rates unchanged from the previous day, listing at 22,610 VND/USD (the buying rate) and 22,890 VND/USD (the selling rate)./.