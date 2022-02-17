Business About 153,000 foreigners fly from/to Vietnam since pilot resumption of int'l flights About 153,000 foreign passengers flew from/to Vietnam from the time the country launched a pilot programme to resume international flights in January to February 14, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Business Vietnam enjoys positive signals in foreign investment in 2021: experts Despite challenges prompted by the complex developments of COVID-19, Vietnam saw positive signals in foreign investment in 2021, according to an article published on the foreign investment consulting firm Dezan Shira & Associates’ Vietnam Briefing website.

Business Bamboo Airways inks deals with SR Technics, Boeing Bamboo Airways on February 16 inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SR Technics and an agreement with Boeing Digital Solutions, and discussed the purchase of the aerospace company’s new aircraft.

Business Vietnamese firms seeking long-term partners in South Africa Vietnamese Ambassador to South Africa Hoang Van Loi has called for the close coordination of the Cape Chamber of Commerce to help Vietnamese firms seek prestigious, long-term partners in Cape Town city and Western Cape province at large.