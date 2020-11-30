Reference exchange rate down 7 VND at week’s beginning hinh anh 1The State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate at 23,155 VND per USD on November 30 (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,155 VND per USD on November 30, down 7 VND from the last working day of the previous week (November 27).

With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,850 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,460 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at most commercial banks stayed stable.

At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,050 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,260 VND/USD, both unchanged from November 27.

BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 23,060 VND/USD (buying) and 23,280 VND/USD (selling)./.

VNA