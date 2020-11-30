Business Ca Mau expands cultivation of giant river prawns, rice in same rice fields The Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau has expanded the area for cultivating both giant river prawns and rice in the same rice fields, according to its Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business November CPI edges down 0.01 percent from previous month The Consumer Price Index (CPI) edged down 0.01 percent month-on-month in November on the back of weakening global fuel prices and declining electricity and water prices in the country, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Trade surplus swells to record high in 11 months amidst COVID-19 Vietnam posted a trade surplus of 20.1 billion USD in the first 11 months of this year, the highest on record, despite the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Dong Thap's flower, ornamental plant output surges The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap is expected to increase its flower and ornamental plant output to 4.14 trillion VND (178 million USD) worth this year, up three times from 2015, according to its Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.