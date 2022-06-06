Business Blockchain – a new technology for Vietnam’s digital economy Vietnam is not only an exciting market for the application of Blockchain technology in the digital era, but also one of the leading countries in encouraging research and application of new technology in everyday life.

Business Da Nang promotes potential in tourism, aviation, logistics The central city of Da Nang on June 5 held a forum themed "Da Nang- Potential investment destination in Asia" within the framework of the ongoing Asian route development forum (Route Asia 2022), drawing 80 delegates representing international airlines, travel firms and tourism groups and associations.

Business Domestic firms to receive consultations on wooden furniture export to Canada The Ho Chi Minh City Handicraft and Woodworking Association (HAWA) plans to organise a session to give consultations to domestic businesses on exporting furniture and interior decorating products to Canada, a promising market for Vietnam, on June 7.