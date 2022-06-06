Reference exchange rate down 7 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,062 VND/USD on June 6, down 7 VND from the last working day of the previous week (June 3).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,754 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,369 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks also dropped.
At 8:40 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,025 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,335 VND/USD, both down 15 VND from the rates at the end of June 3.
BIDV also reduced both rates by 20 VND, listing at 23,050 VND/USD (buying) and 23,330 VND/USD (selling)./.